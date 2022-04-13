Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,332 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.