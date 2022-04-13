Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 256 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

