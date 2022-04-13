Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.38% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 895,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 204,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

