Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Winmark worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Winmark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WINA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

WINA stock opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $183.18 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.