Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CarMax by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

