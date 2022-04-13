Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

