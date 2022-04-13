Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $137.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

