Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $56,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

