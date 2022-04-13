Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after acquiring an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after acquiring an additional 503,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.