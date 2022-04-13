Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFRUY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.41 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

