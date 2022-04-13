Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) PT Lowered to €22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS PASTF opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

