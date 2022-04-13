Comparing Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Northern Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.51 $30.55 million $1.92 12.74 Northern Trust $6.49 billion 3.64 $1.55 billion $7.13 15.92

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens & Northern pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 27.63% 10.13% 1.30% Northern Trust 23.82% 14.16% 0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens & Northern and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Trust 1 4 7 0 2.50

Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $131.36, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

