Comparing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wetouch Technology and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 3 6 6 0 2.20

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $24.22, indicating a potential upside of 111.93%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 5.47 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Wetouch Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -203.09% -112.72% -17.48%

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

