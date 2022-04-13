COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of COMSP stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $24.37.
About COMSovereign (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMSovereign (COMSP)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.