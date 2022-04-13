Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of CRK opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $6,068,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,233 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.