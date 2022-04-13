Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Tops $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,262.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.59 or 0.07516670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00266903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.15 or 0.00841317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00093034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00565307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00362217 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

