Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.62

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 24012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

