Contrasting AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Leatt $72.48 million 2.13 $12.57 million $2.04 13.09

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Profitability

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20% Leatt 17.35% 55.85% 34.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leatt beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.