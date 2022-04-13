Contrasting ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) & UGI (NYSE:UGI)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) and UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and UGI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 UGI 0 3 0 0 2.00

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%. UGI has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.91%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than UGI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of UGI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of UGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and UGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16% UGI 13.03% 11.55% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and UGI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A UGI $7.45 billion 1.01 $1.47 billion $5.01 7.18

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

Summary

UGI beats ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,600 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,400 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 672,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,400 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,500 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,600 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

