Contrasting Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 2 0 3 0 2.20 Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential downside of 36.79%. Honest has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 116.40%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90% Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.72 -$484.89 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 1.30 -$38.68 million ($0.46) -9.83

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honest beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

