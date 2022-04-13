Contrasting Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) & DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get DCC alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DCC and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 0 3 0 2.50 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharecare has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 171.00%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than DCC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCC and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $17.55 billion N/A $382.83 million N/A N/A Sharecare $412.82 million 2.02 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49%

Risk and Volatility

DCC has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DCC beats Sharecare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC (Get Rating)

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity. The DCC Retail & Oil segment is involved in the sales, marketing, and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services in Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.