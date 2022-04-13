Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$1.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$226.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05).

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

