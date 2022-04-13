Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 328.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

CTVA opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

