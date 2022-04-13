Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.54.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cortexyme by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cortexyme (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.