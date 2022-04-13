Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Shares Up 12.6%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Get Costa Group alerts:

Costa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTQF)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.