Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.84

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $15.29. Costamare shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 632,313 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Costamare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

