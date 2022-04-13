Cott (TSE:BCB) Trading 2.6% Higher

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB – Get Rating) (NYSE:COT) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.52. 1,160,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 219,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Cott Company Profile (TSE:BCB)
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.