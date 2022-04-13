Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 894,931 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $37.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

