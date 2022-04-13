Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €90.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €73.76 ($80.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.97.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.