Credit Suisse Group Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$80.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.81.

TRP opened at C$72.18 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total value of C$1,193,328.47. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

