Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $44.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $803.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 66.9% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

