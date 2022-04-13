CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $6.03 on Top Exchanges

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. CryptEx has a market cap of $512,528.36 and $82.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $6.03 or 0.00015035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,993.10 or 0.99724635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00024204 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

