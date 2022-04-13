Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 15,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 750,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

HLTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

