CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 3.2%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 3,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 634,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after buying an additional 692,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 306,197 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CureVac by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CureVac by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

