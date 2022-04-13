cVault.finance Price Tops $7,969.91 on Major Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $79.70 million and approximately $73,215.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7,969.91 or 0.19430386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

