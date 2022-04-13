CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

