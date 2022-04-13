CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Prem S. Shah Sells 16,954 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.