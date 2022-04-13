CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of CVS Health worth $300,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 44.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 76,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. 121,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

