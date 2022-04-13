CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 106,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.