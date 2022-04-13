Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.