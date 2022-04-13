Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,754,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Copart by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.24. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

