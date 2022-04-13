Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 3,815 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,697,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

