Cwm LLC Invests $279,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,543,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

