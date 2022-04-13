Cwm LLC Invests $298,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

