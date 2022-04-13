Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $310.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

