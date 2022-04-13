Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $222.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.59. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

