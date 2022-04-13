Cwm LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.