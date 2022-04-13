Cwm LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $165.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.46. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.25 and a one year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.