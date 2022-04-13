CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 5.5% Higher

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $173.00. 1,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 442,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $64,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,810,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

