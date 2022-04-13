Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.03 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.